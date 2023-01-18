Hogwarts Legacy actor: “trans women are women, trans men are men”

Sebastian Croft, who has been cast in the new Harry Potter RPG game Hogwarts Legacy, and also stars in Netflix series Heartstoppers, has issued a statement regarding JK Rowling and trans rights, saying that “trans women are women and trans men are men.”

After receiving criticism for their involvement in Hogwarts Legacy, Croft has issued a response outlining how they were cast in the game three years ago, prior to their personal knowledge of Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s views.

“I was cast in this project over three years ago, back when all Harry Potter was to me was the magical world I grew up with,” Croft says. “This was long before I was aware of JK Rowling’s views. I believe wholeheartedly that trans women are women and trans men are men.”

In Heartstoppers, Croft plays Benjamin Hope, who enters a relationship with central character Charlie (played by Joe Locke). Croft will provide the voice for one of the generic playable characters in Hogwarts Legacy, alongside Simon Pegg, recently cast as Hogwarts headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black. Croft says they are “sorry” to anyone “hurt” by their involvement in the game.

“I know far more now than I did three years ago, and hope to learn far more in the next three,” Croft writes. “I’m really sorry to anyone hurt by this announcement. There is no LGB without the T.” Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 10.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.