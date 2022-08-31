Hogwarts Legacy system requirements consume 85GB of your SSD

The Hogwarts Legacy system requirements are here to remind you that as much as you’d like your gaming PC to run on magic, you’ll need the right hardware to get the Harry Potter open-world action RPG up and running. With that in mind, if you haven’t yet upgraded your system with a solid state drive, then this may be your moment to do so.

Hard drives are supported according to the minimum specs of the Hogwarts Legacy system requirements, but developer Avalanche Software recommends you install the game on the best SSD for gaming instead.

In the additional notes section of the game’s Steam page, references to upscale settings suggest that AMD FSR, Nvidia DLSS, or another technique will be present to help boost fps. This will benefit everyone, regardless of whether you’re running an entry-level GPU or the best graphics card around.

Minimum

(1080p/60fps/Low/Performance) Recommended

(1080p/60fps/High/Quality) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 8400

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i7 8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT VRAM 8GB 8GB Storage 85GB 85GB SSD

However, those with pixel pushers packing less than 8GB of VRAM may struggle to maintain a consistent level of performance or start the game at all, as an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 form the minimum required spec.

Take the Hogwarts Legacy system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Hogwarts Legacy?