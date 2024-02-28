Between Company of Heroes, Warhammer 40k, and Age of Empires 4, Relic has a strategy game pedigree to rival the likes of Westwood and Firaxis. But perhaps its greatest series is Homeworld, the sci-fi RTS that took the formula of AoE and Command and Conquer and shot it into space. As we near the Homeworld 3 Steam launch (the upcoming sequel is developed by Blackbird, rather than Relic), what better way to get prepared than to relive the original classics, either in their remastered form, or as the ‘90s originally intended. Available now for less than $4, this is one of the greatest RTS series of all time, for less than the price of lunch.

The Homeworld 3 release date is getting closer and closer, but to fully appreciate and enjoy the stellar RTS game, it’s absolutely worth playing the originals. Homeworld and Homeworld 2, from 1999 and 2003 respectively, represent a zenith for the entire genre, when the real-time strategy formula had already been perfected by the likes of C&C, and game-makers were free to experiment with the conventions and start to push the boundaries. Homeworld 3 could mark a second renaissance for one of the most-loved game types on PC, but until then, you owe it to yourself to either play or re-play the originals via the brilliant Homeworld Remastered Collection.

Between 30 missions, 100 ships, and a sweeping single-player story, the Homeworld Remastered Collection contains not only the first two games in their vanilla forms, but the totally upscaled and rereleased versions as well. Improved visuals and UI, HD cutscenes, and myriad quality of life features make for the definitive Homeworld experience – though you can always play the base versions if you prefer.

And now the whole collection, normally priced at $35, is just $3.41 / £2.69. Just hit the button below and you can get the entire Homeworld Remastered Collection at a huge bargain.

Alternatively, you might want to try some of the other best strategy games, or maybe all the best grand strategy games available right now on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.