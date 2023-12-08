A Honkai Star Rail trailer that debuted at The 2023 Game Awards introduced the all-new destination of Penacony and revealed Acheron, a forthcoming character who appears to be an expy (exported character) based on Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact 3rd. A version of Raiden Mei also appears in Genshin Impact as Raiden Ei, or the Raiden Shogun.

Honkai Star Rail is a space fantasy RPG from game development studio HoYoverse, which is the global arm of Chinese development studio miHoYo. The studio is also the team behind Genshin Impact, which is largely inspired by the Honkai games that preceded it. Both titles rank among the best anime games on PC.

“These people, these places… They appear familiar at first sight, and will never grow dull,” the trailer description posted on the official Honkai Star Rail YouTube account says.

Acheron’s appearance won’t be the first time that a character from the Honkai franchise will feature in Honkai Star Rail. Welt, Himeko, and Luocha made their first appearances in previous Honkai games as well.

Honkai Star Rail had an eventful evening at The Game Awards, taking home the award for Best Mobile Game in addition to its trailer revealing the new character and offering a glimpse of Penacony, the game’s forthcoming destination.

For a more complete look at Honkai Star Rails characters, check out our all new and upcoming Honkai Star Rail characters and our best Honkai Star Rail team comps guides.

