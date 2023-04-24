Want to know who the Honkai Star Rail characters are? Much like Genshin Impact, the latest game in the Hoyoverse has a distinct anime style, complete with bubbly extroverts, brooders with a dark past, and just about every fan-favourite character type you might expect in Japanese animation.

Not all of these Honkai Star Rail characters will be playable at launch, but this free PC game will have many heroes available to win from the gacha minigame. Some of them will achieve greatness at the top of the Honkai Star Rail tier list, while others will still win plenty of fans thanks to their great personality.

Honkai Star Rail character list

Beneath these character profiles, you’ll see the listings for their element and path. Two of the characters in the anime game have no such distinction, but with this ever-growing list of characters, some may turn up in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail banners.

Here is the complete list of Honkai Star Rail characters:

Arlan

Element: Lightning

Path: Destruction

As head of the Security Department aboard the Herta Space Station, Arlan is surprisingly inarticulate when it comes to understanding the research aboard the ship. That said, he’s willing to risk his life to protect those aboard his ship who value the result. He also has a pet named Peppy, who is a source of comfort for the young leader.

Asta

Element: Fire

Path: Harmony

As chief researcher aboard the Herta Space Stations, Asta strikes a balance between the Intelligentsia guild and some of her more opinionated members of staff. She seems reluctant to take over the family business but proves that she can at least command a space station.

Bailu

Element: Lightning

Path: Abundance

A somewhat timid character, she’s known to many as the “healer lady”. Bailu is a young Vidyadhara and an expert in all things medicinal. However, her prescriptions are, on the surface at least, somewhat unorthodox. She can’t bear to see people in pain though, and as she works, she closes her eyes tightly to avoid glancing at them.

Blade

Element: Wind

Path: Destruction

From the little intel we have on Blade, he is affiliated with the Stellaron Hunters and prefers to work alone. He’s so closed-off that nobody even knows his real name. Lucky players were able to see him as part of the 2nd beta test so his skills and types are known, but Blade’s backstory is shrouded in mystery.

Bronya

Element: Wind

Path: Harmony

A young and capable commander of the Silvermane Guards, she is the heir to the throne as Supreme Guardian of Belobog. However, while she did receive an education from an early age, nothing could prepare her for the abysmal conditions in the Underworld. As such, while she looks, dresses, and acts the part of an heir apparent, she is doubtful that she can lead the people effectively.

Clara

Element: Physical

Path: Destruction

Raised by a robot, this young orphan girl, believed until recently that her robot guardian Svarog’s logical calculations were infallible and law. However, her perceptiveness and tenacity made her realise that these ‘calculations’ don’t always bring joy to everyone around her, and so she decided to cast away her shy side.

Dan Heng

Element: Wind

Path: Hunt

Acting as the Astral Express’s guard, Dan Heng never talks about his past as he joined the crew to escape from it. Instead, he is cold and reserved, wielding a spear he calls the Cloud-Piercer.

Gepard

Element: Ice

Path: Preservation

Bearing the Landau family name, Gepard is the captain of the Silvermane Guards. He’s an honourable presence, and it’s thanks to the efforts of his guardsmen that, despite being in a frozen tundra, Belobog can largely continue its existence in relative peace.

Herta

Element: Ice

Path: Erudition

With the highest IQ in The Blue, Herta easily gets bored with projects, abandoning them when she loses interest. She is technically the true leader of the Herta Space Station, but she has no desire to run it, leaving it in capable hands. She also appears in the form of a puppet she claims is 70% similar to how she looked as a child.

Himeko

Element: Fire

Path: Erudition

After boarding the Astral Express when it became stranded in her home world, she spent years repairing the train before taking it to the stars. She’s an adventurous scientist eager to meet many more companions on her journey through the cosmos.

Hook

Element: Fire

Path: Destruction

The chaotic leader of a group in the Underworld known as The Moles, Hook calls herself ‘Pitch-Dark Hook the Great’. She believes she can handle herself without adult help and hates being called a “kid”.

Jing Yuan

Element: Wind

Path: Erudition

The Cloud Knight general who commands the Xianzhou Luofu is a surprisingly meticulous individual, given his rather aloof nature. He doesn’t consider solving the day’s problems a show of wisdom. Instead, he plans ahead so that problems never arise in the first place. He’s often called the ‘Dozing General’.

Kafka

Element: Unknown

Path: Unknown

Kafka is a fugitive on the Interastral Peace Corporation’s wanted list. This Stellaron Hunter attempts to enact Destiny’s Slave Eilo’s schemes.

March 7th

Element: Ice

Path: Preservation

Constantly taking pictures, March 7th became known by the date she awoke from a drifting eternal ice flow with no knowledge of her past or who she was. She’s now a spirited young girl who, in an effort to move on, decided to try and live her own life by naming herself after the date she woke up.

Natasha

Element: Physical

Path: Abundance

Natasha is a fastidious and ultimately reliable doctor that people of the Underworld can turn to, despite medical supplies being few and far between. She has a curious smile that even puts the kids at ease.

Pela

Element: Ice

Path: Nihility

The Intelligence Officer of the Silvermane Guards is a logistics expert, always knowing where to distribute supplies or manoeuvre the troops at her disposal. It’s hard to imagine someone so young could be as meticulous as Pela is. That said, her phone case is a constant distraction.

Qingque

Element: Quantum

Path: Erudition

Qingque is a Diviner of the Divination Commission, who slacks off regularly. She was dismayed to learn that completing the Divination Commissions entrance exam to appease her parents’ wishes only led to an intensive worker’s nightmare. Even with several years of experience she remains at the lowest level of Diviners, seeking to increase her spare time.

Sampo

Element: Wind

Path: Nihility

Where there’s profit, you can be sure that Sampo will try to take full advantage of the deal. He’s a silver-tongued salesman whose unique knowledge and charm make it difficult not to approach him for help. However, in the business he deals in, his customers can soon become commodities – for the right price, of course.

Seele

Element: Quantum

Path: Hunt

As a member of Wildfire who grew up in the Underworld of Belobog, Seele is used to surviving on her own. Spirited and valiant, her life views were recently challenged by the appearance of a girl in her homeland.

Serval

Element: Lightning

Path: Erudtion

Unlike her other Landau family members, Serval is rebellious and free, choosing to become a mechanic by trade. She opened a workshop called “Neverwinter”, which occasionally halts work on projects in favour of Serval’s rock performances. She claims that her being a mechanic is “just a hobby” and that she’s “not short of money”.

Silver Wolf

Element: Unknown

Path: Unknown

An expert hacker who can crack any thorny defence system with ease, Silver Wolf believes that the key to winning her feud with her long-time rivals the ‘Screwllum of the Genius Society’ lies beneath the events.

Sushang

Element: Physical

Path: Hunt

A relative newcomer to the Cloud Knights, she values the historic legends of those who came before her and wishes to become legendary in her own right. She spends her day naively doing good deeds for others in the city, sometimes leaving her with no time for herself.

Tingyun

Element: Lightning

Path: Harmony

Tingyun is the Head Representative of the Whistling Flames – a merchant guild approved by the Sky-Faring Commission. That said, she’s a silver-tongued Foxian with a way of words that leaves audiences eagerly awaiting more captivating tales of daredevilry. She’s responsible for the popularity of the Xianzhou trade fairs, known throughout the galaxy.

Welt

Element: Imaginary

Path: Nihility

The former Anti-Entropy Sovereign has saved the Earth from total destruction multiple times with his wisdom and experience. After an incident at St. Fountain, Welt felt he had no choice but to travel to the other side of a portal. He did not count on the new companions or the journey ahead of him before going through the portal.

Yanqing

Element: Ice

Path: Hunt

A proficient young swordsman, Yanqing is a lieutenant of the Xianzhou Luofu who is perhaps overly obsessed with swords. Whenever his treasured blade rests in his hand, time is the only thing capable of dulling its sharp edge.

