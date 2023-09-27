PS5’s best-looking open-world game is finally coming to PC and Steam

The next PlayStation port coming to PC has been revealed, as Horizon Forbidden West brings Aloy’s adventure to both Steam and the Epic Games Store early next year. The recent robot dinosaur adventure from Guerilla Games has already proven to be a colossal success, as the second entry joins the growing PlayStation library on PC soon.

While the PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is releasing on Friday, October 6, the PC port of the open-world game is set for early 2024. With the original Forbidden West releasing in February 2022, we could expect something similar of the PC port.

The port is being handled by Nixxes Software, which has brought a number of first-party PlayStation games to PC, including the previous game in the series, Horizon Zero Dawn.

You can expect to pay $59.99 / £49.99 for the Complete Edition, which will come with an array of content across the Horizon Forbidden West base game and DLC.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition content

We’ve put all the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition content for you below, courtesy of PlayStation. This is listed as for PS5, with the PC version likely getting the same content.

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5

Burning Shores DLC for PS5

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book*

In-game items: Extras in Photo Mode (special pose and face paint

In-game items unlocked via story progression: Carja Behemoth Elite outfit ·Carja Behemoth Short Bow Nora Thunder Elite outfit Nora Thunder Sling Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece Resources pack



PlayStation and Nixxes haven’t announced what PC-specific features we can expect yet in the port, but the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart port from Nixxes earlier this year should give us a good indication of what to expect.

Rift Apart came with ultrawide support for 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 monitors, unlockable framerates, new exterior ray-traced textures, AI upscaling tech from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel, and DualSense support.

Horizon Forbidden West’s PC port is also coming right about when we expected, as PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said earlier this year that PlayStation PC ports aim to come out around two to three years after the original game. Forbidden West originally launched in February 2022, with early 2024 giving it two years as a PS4 and PS5 game.

This means Forbidden West joins Ratchet and Clank, Uncharted, the Spider-Man games, God of War, The Last of Us, Returnal, and more as PlayStation Studios games available on PC, with others undoubtedly on the way.

If you want more while you wait, we’ve got the best single-player games and story games available on PC for you, each of which easily earns a spot on your backlog.