PlayStation gives a PC port update but don’t hope for Bloodborne

PlayStation PC ports are well underway from Sony, as Marvel’s Spider-Man, The Last of Us, Uncharted, and many more PS4 and PS5 games come to platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store. It also looks like Sony has a broad plan for the future of these ports, but I wouldn’t hold out for a Bloodborne PC port, as the Fromstoftware RPG game has missed the boat.

While I wouldn’t hold out hope to see consistently quick PC releases of PS5 games like The Last of Us, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has outlined where PlayStation has seen success with these ports, and what we can expect going forward.

“We will be proactive,” Ryan says when asked if more PlayStation first-party games will come to PC. “We also fully understand the importance of PS5 exclusive titles. As I mentioned earlier, PlayStation Studios’ main responsibility is to have people enjoy the game experience using the latest PlayStation. We are increasing the number of PS5-exclusive titles and staggering the release of the PC versions.

“I often have the opportunity to ask game fans for their opinions, and when I ask them about the time lag, they say that selling the PC version two or three years after the release of the PS version is accepted favorably.”

I would have never expected to see PlayStation first-party titles coming to PC on the same day as the PS4 or PS5 if I’m honest, but hearing the two to three-year mark gives us a rough indicator of what we can expect.

There are exceptions to this rule mind you, like The Last of Us Part 1 coming to PC half a year after PS5, but that game could’ve used some more time in the oven and was a remake of a decade-old game anyway.

I guess this is also bad news for all of us Bloodborne PC stans, as it’s only missed the two to three-year window by, let’s have a look, a measly five years. While it could come better late than never, the FromSoftware-developed and Sony-owned IP has never moved from the PS4, so I wouldn’t get your hopes up – at least we have Bloodborne Kart.

While the time period Ryan gives clearly isn’t a hard and fast rule, it makes sense. If a new IP, anticipated sequel, or an applied license game just comes out, Sony will want it to sell its own hardware first and foremost, so releasing that game on PC at the same time doesn’t really make that much sense.

The full interview comes from Famitsu, with ResetEra running it through Google Translate, so some of the exact languages may differ.

