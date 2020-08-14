Horizon Zero Dawn’s first PC patch notes include Steam startup, backend, other fixes

Following Horizon Zero Dawn’s arrival on our home platform a week ago, the action-adventure game’s first ever PC patch is up and running. Developer Guerrilla Games has posted the patch 1.01 notes on the HZD subreddit and, while they’re not particularly extensive, there’s a handful of fixes worth noting, as well as a rundown of the action-RPG game’s “high-priority” known hiccups, which the studio says it’s working on.

The Horizon Zero Dawn PC patch 1.01 is “now available” as of today (August 14), and addresses three main areas, with fixes covering “crash/hang”, functionality, and some other miscellaneous issues. A big one in the list is a solution to a problem that was causing the game to crash if the Steam UI didn’t initialise quite as it should on booting the game up, which should be a handy fix for all those diving in via Valve’s platform.

Other tweaks help address problems tying into “concentration and other slowdown mechanics”, profile names preventing game and photo mode saves, as well as some other “backend issues”.

We’ve included the Horizon Zero Dawn PC patch 1.01 notes for you below, because we’re just super helpful like that. Take a look in full here (via Guerrilla):

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.01

KNOWN ISSUES

In addition to the issues identified previously, we’re working on a number of high-priority issues:

Some players are experiencing startup crashes. Patch 1.01 fixes a few, but not all, of these crashes.

Some players are experiencing GPU-related hangs during gameplay. The improved diagnostic data collection added in Patch 1.01 is aimed at making it easier to track these down.

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic filtering not working, 4K not displaying correctly, or HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

We’re aware of and continue to investigate all issues in this list on Reddit as well. Thank you to u/EvilMonkeySlayer for compiling this for us.

PATCH NOTES

Crash/Hang Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the SteamUI didn’t initialise properly on startup.

Functionality Issue Fixes

Fixed an issue where concentration and other slowdown mechanics wouldn’t work for everyone.

Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving the game. We are still investigating other saved game issues as well.

Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving screenshots in photo mode.

Other Fixes

Added improved diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.

Fixed several backend issues.

Fixed a video corruption issue for specific hardware. We’re continuing to look at other hardware configurations as well.

