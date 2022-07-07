How to clean a mouse pad – eliminate desk mat dirt

Keeping your mouse pad clean is more important than you think, especially if your setup includes the best gaming mouse. Whether your mat looks manky or not, dirt and grime can cause tracking issues and hamper your performance during gameplay, and it could harbour accumulated germs.

That said, you’re probably wondering exactly how to clean a mouse pad. Sure, you could just give it a once over with a cloth, but giving your reliable rectangle a proper scrub can make it look and perform like new again. The process is also a lot easier than you’d think, and compared to learning how to clean your computer, it’s not that much of a time sink.

Cleaning your desk items doesn’t just apply to gaming setups, as hygiene applies to both work and play. This is particularly true for workplaces that use a hotdesking policy, as sharing a pad contributes to the spread of germs, bacteria, and viruses. So, without further delay, here’s how to clean a mouse pad, including tips and tricks that will help your desk mat shine.

How to clean a fabric mouse pad

Just like all soft materials, fabric mouse pads accumulate filth fast, and it’s not always easy to see. Thankfully, you won’t need any specialist products to dispel dirt, as you’ve probably already got what you need in your kitchen cupboard.

Here’s what you need to clean a mouse pad:

Warm water.

Mild liquid dish soap.

A soft brush or sponge.

A towel.

Rubber gloves.

Avoid harsh chemicals when cleaning your mouse pad, as you might end up damaging its surface. While scrubbing is the name of the game, you might also want to consider picking up a soft face brush, as its bristles will help gently clean away dirt, oil, and debris.

Once you’ve got everything you need, you can finally start cleaning your mouse pad:

Fill a sink or basin with warm water.

Place your mouse pad in the water and add a pea-sized drop of dish soap.

Gently scrub the surface of your mouse pad with a soft brush or sponge.

Rinse your mouse pad with clean water to remove residual soap.

Pat the mat with a dry cloth, then place it face down on a towel.

Let the mouse pad dry in a dry, warm area for a few hours.

Voila! Your mouse pad should now be clean and germ-free. Feel free to head to your sink or basin and bask at the mucky water-dwelling within – you’ve earned it.

How to clean an RGB mouse pad

It might be obvious, but do not submerge an RGB mouse pad in water. That’s not to say you can’t clean your flashy rectangular light show, but it involves far less liquid and some extra, precautionary steps.

Here’s what you need to clean an RGB mouse pad:

Mild liquid dish soap.

A damp microfiber cloth.

Rubber gloves.

You’ll want to treat your RGB mouse pad like any other device, which means not exposing it to anything other than a damp cloth. Even then, ensuring it’s completely dry before plugging it back in is mandatory, as even a single drop of water could ruin its electrical bits.

Soak a microfiber cloth in warm soapy water.

Wring the cloth out until it’s damp, removing as much water as possible.

Unplug your RGB mouse pad.

Gently wipe the centre of your mouse mat and gradually make your way to the edges.

Apply less pressure near RGB strips and electronic box to prevent excess moisture.

Rinse your cloth to remove soap and dirt.

Wipe the mat again to remove any residue.

Leave the mouse pad to completely dry before plugging it back in.

Your mouse pad is now ready to return to your gaming desk and provide it with RGB shenanigans. We’d advise against using domestic wipes or spray cleaners, as they might contain chemicals and ingredients that’ll damage your mat. If you’re planning on using them anyway, make sure to read the label, as it’ll help you protect your wrists and mat from harm.