Gamescom 2022: How to watch and what to expect

Gamescom 2022 will see new details for Minecraft Legends and Sega’s Sonic Frontiers, and likely reveal more on Modern Warfare 2 and Bethesda’s upcoming space RPG Starfield. It’s the first live Gamescom since 2019, but you can still watch the opening night stream, hosted by Geoff Keighley, from the comfort of your own computer. Here’s how to watch Gamescom 2022.

Gamescom 2022 kicks off August 23, and if you’re watching from the UK, it begins at 7PM, with viewers on the US East Coast able to tune in at 2PM, while those on PT can start at 11AM.

The biggest, confirmed news so far is the unveiling of further details and hopefully extra gameplay footage from Sonic Frontiers, but host Geoff Keighley has also confirmed that the Gamescom opening show will feature “30+ games”, so it’s possible some more of 2022 and 2023’s biggest releases will be teased as well.

Call of Duty: Vanguard got an extra gameplay trailer at last year’s event, so Modern Warfare 2 seems like a good bet for this year – be sure to check out our guide on the Modern Warfare 2 beta release date and how to play. We might also see God of War: Ragnarok, FIFA 23, and upcoming survival horror The Callisto Protocol. Our personal most-wanted list includes Dead Space, the remake of Resident Evil 4, and obviously Starfield, but at the moment, all we can do is speculate and hope.

The opening event will be streamed live on the official Game Awards YouTube and Twitch channels. As well as the above times, it might be worth tuning in half an hour early, as previous events have included a pre-show that also, occasionally, contains announcements and new gameplay footage. And of course, if you’re thinking of making the trip to Cologne, Germany, and watching Gamescom in person, you can still purchase a ticket from the event’s official website. Xbox will also have its own stream at Gamescom, where it’s expected to show off Minecraft Legends and A Plague Tale: Requiem. You can watch that via any of the Xbox social channels, including YouTube.

PCGamesN will be reporting live from Gamescom, and bringing you every new game and trailer as they’re unveiled. Meanwhile, if you want extra details on some of the biggest upcoming releases, check out our Starfield cities guide, or our compendium of all the rumours, news, and speculation about a possible GTA 6 release date, which we’re naturally hoping will be sooner rather than later.