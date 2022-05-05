Starfield cities – all known locations

So you want to know about Starfield’s cities? If there’s one thing we do know about Bethesda’s highly anticipated RPG game – and to be honest, we know very little right now – is that there will be cities. How many exactly is something we won’t find out until closer to the Starfield release date, but there have been some official drips of information on three potential locations so far.

Neon, Akila, and New Atlantis are three Starfield cities that have all been given ‘location insight’ developer videos. These short vignettes are light on in-game footage, but do feature Starfield design director Emil Pagliarulo giving viewers some insight into each city, what the settlement’s primary purpose is, along with some backstory.

These three videos were all released on August 27, 2021, and there hasn’t been any other official information regarding additional Starfield locations – cities or otherwise – since then. We’re hoping we might hear more during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. For now, here’s everything we know about Starfield cities.

These are the known Starfield cities:

Akila

New Atlantis

Neon

Akila

This is the capital of the Free Star Collective, one of the main Starfield factions that represents a loose confederation of settlers across three star systems. Concept art of the city shows a relatively flat and rugged settlement that’s nestled among mountains – it’s reminiscent of somewhere like Reykjavík in Iceland or the Mongolian Plateau.

Pagliarulo says in the video that “the city itself is home to a variety of people, but they all have one thing in common – they believe in the sanctity of personal freedom and individuality.”

The video also mentions that Akila city is walled – the implication is that these defences are to keep out a local alien predator that’s “a cross between a wolf and a velociraptor”. Wonderful.

New Atlantis

This is the capital of the United Colonies, another one of Starfield’s major factions. In fact the UC is considered one of the “most powerful and established military and political factions in the game,” according to Pagliarulo.

The concept art from the video shows a highly urbanised area at night, with tall buildings and lots of activity. The shot is actually from the city’s main spaceport, suggesting there could be a few more sizable districts for players to explore. New Atlantis is said to be home to people of nearly every race, creed, and ethnicity.

Neon

This is described as a “pleasure city” and is located on an aquatic world that wasn’t originally considered important beyond its bounty of seafood. The city started life as a major fishing platform for the XenoFresh Corporation, until they discovered one of the local species had psychotropic properties.

The corporation then realised they could make more money selling drugs made from this fish, then selling the fish for food. The drug is called Aurora, and it’s only legal within Neon, and so the platform was repurposed to become a hub for tourism and drugs. Mainly drugs.

Pagliarulo states that “people from all over come to experience [Aurora] and everything else Neon has to offer.” The concept art shows a massive structure sitting atop pillars in the middle of an ocean, with a large, bulbous outer shell on top of the platform.

And that’s everything we know about Starfield cities so far. If you don’t think you’ll be able to afford the new open-world game when it realises, we have some good news – Starfield will be on Game Pass from day one.

