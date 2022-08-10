Modern Warfare 2 beta release date and how to play

Want to know when the Modern Warfare 2 beta release date is, and other details including how to play and what to expect when it launches? The Modern Warfare 2 release date is quickly approaching, as is the highly anticipated beta period for the upcoming FPS game. If you want to get your hands on the shooter ahead of time, you’re going to need to gain access to the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 beta.

Infinity Ward made an appearance at the Call of Duty League final to reveal important details about the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 beta. Not only do we know the Modern Warfare 2 beta release date now, we also know what players need to do to gain early access and some details of the content included in the beta. This is everything you need to know about the beta including the start dates, platforms, how to gain early access to the beta, and more.

Modern Warfare 2 beta release date

Here’s when players will get access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta:

Weekend One (PlayStation exclusive)

Early access: September 16 – 17

September 16 – 17 Open beta: September 17 – 20

Weekend Two (PC, Xbox, and PlayStation)

Early access: September 22 – 23

September 22 – 23 Open beta: September 24 – 26

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta release date is set for September 16 – 20, though this period is exclusive to PlayStation 4 and 5 users. The first two days of the beta are exclusively for players with early access codes – more on how to get one of those below. After the early access phase ends, the open beta can be played by anyone who fancies trying it out.

The second stage of the Modern Warfare 2 beta begins on September 22 – 26 and is intended to test the crossplay functionality between PC and consoles. PC and Xbox users need to acquire an early access beta code to play the game during the first two days of this period, but PlayStation users can continue where they left off as the second weekend for this platform launches in open beta. Finally, the Modern Warfare 2 open beta can be accessed by anyone from September 24 – 26.

How to gain early access to the Modern Warfare 2 beta

There are two ways to gain early access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta. The first method involved watching CDL Championship matches during August 4 – 7. Unfortunately, this method is no longer available.

The second method is to preorder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from your chosen retailer. Pre-ordering the game is the only way to secure an early access code for the open beta in September.

Modern Warfare 2 beta maps and modes

Developers typically use beta periods to test aspects of the game that they want to improve based on public feedback. Call of Duty Vanguard’s beta gave players a chance to try out the brand new Champion Hill game mode, so we expect to see something similar with Modern Warfare 2. Modern Warfare 2 is set to include a brand new game mode called DMZ which is rumoured to be inspired by Escape From Tarkov.

In a tweet parodying some F1 drama, the official Call of Duty page revealed one of the maps that will be part of the beta too. Called Grand Prix, the map is set around the Marina Bay circuit in Singapore, which is a real track (although the cars on show aren’t quite accurate to current F1 designs). The trailer shows an abandoned pitlane, a Ferris wheel in the background, and a parked safety car not quite doing its job despite the abundance of fire nearby.

That’s everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta release date, maps, modes, and more. We’re going to learn a lot more about the future of the series at Call of Duty Next on September 15, a franchise event hosted by Infinity Ward. In the meantime, you can learn everything about the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 release date in our regularly updated guide.