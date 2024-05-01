Get $250 off this HP Omen gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU

For those patiently waiting for a gaming laptop deal to make current generation systems more affordable, Best Buy has lowered the price of all the HP Omen Transcend 14 SKUs it has in stock. At this new price point, it’s well worth considering, as it’s one of the cheapest and best value options out there right now.

While the HP Omen Transcend 14 fell short of landing a spot on our best gaming laptops guide, it wasn’t for lack of trying. This is a solid system whose biggest issue ultimately comes down to pricing, something that this deal fixes and then some.

Best Buy is currently offering the HP Omen Transcend 14 with GeForce RTX 4070 graphics for just $1,749.99, down from its list price of $1999.99. However, if your budget can’t stretch that far, you can also pick up the laptop with GeForce RTX 4060 graphics instead for $1,449.99, down from $1699.99. Whichever you go for, you’ll save $250.

In my Omen Transcend 14 review, I praised the subtle stylings of its metal chassis and naturally found its display, an 1800p OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, to be sharp, snappy, and generally stunning. The build quality of this laptop is of a high standard, save for its keyboard which felt at odds to me with its pudding keycaps and RGB, but this is my personal preference, and there’s still plenty to love about this look.

Gaming performance isn’t class-leading on the Omen Transcend 14 but it packs enough to run most games without issue, providing you tweak a few settings, make use of DLSS, or drop down to a lower resolution (or a combination of all three). Naturally, the GeForce RTX 4070 model will provide better frame rates, owing to its specs and the fact HP provides it with a higher 90W TDP compared to the GeForce RTX 4060‘s 65W.

Even with these drawbacks, I can much more confidently recommend the Omen Transcend 14 at these prices. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a system with similar build quality and specs for cheaper, let alone its OLED display. So, if you fancy one for yourself, act quickly, as there’s no indication of how long this promotional price or stocks will last.

If you have a little extra cash to spare, give our ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) review a read. It’s the Omen Transcend 14’s main competitor and does come with some pleasant perks if you can afford it.