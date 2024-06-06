If you fancy a break from Helldivers 2 or are after something to keep you amused while we await the new Elden Ring DLC, one of the best co-op games on PC just got a little better courtesy of a new free update. Delightfully chaotic platformer Human Fall Flat has introduced a new level available to everyone for free, playable in up to eight-player co-op, and coinciding with a deep Steam sale discount so your pals can grab it cheaply.

Boasting a spectacular 94% Steam rating from more than 150,000 user reviews, you don’t need me to tell you that Human Fall Flat is one of the most fun co-op games on PC. It’s a physics-based mixture of platforming and puzzles where you have full control over your limbs – think somewhat of a precursor to the stumbling chaos of Fall Guys, but with a bit more fine control over what you can actually do.

The new Dockyard level is out for free right now, and developer No Brakes promises “extreme verticality” throughout as you explore this vast industrial work space. With all manner of lifts, cranes, hooks, boats, cargo containers, and more, there’s plenty of potential for precarious platforming. It supports eight-player co-op and, even better, an ongoing Steam sale means that if you want to get your friends on board, there’s no better time to do so.

Human Fall Flat is on sale for 70% off through Wednesday June 19, meaning you’ll pay just $5.99 / £4.79 for your copy. The new Dockyard level is available for free to all players. Simply head here to take advantage of the deal while it lasts.

