Second Humankind DLC adds a Latin American flavour, out now

Following Humankind’s first downloadable pack, Cultures of Africa, the 4X game is heading across the Atlantic Ocean for the second Humankind DLC, Cultures of Latin America. Announced at the Summer Game Fest showcase, the next update for Humankind is out now and adds six new cultures from across the history of Southern and Central America to Amplitude’s strategy game.

The new DLC includes the ancient era culture the Caralans, established as the oldest-known civilization in the Americas. Next up is classical era culture the Nazca, known for their construction of underground aqueducts for desert irrigation and their vast desert designs called Nazca Lines. The medieval eva culture is Taino, who were the prinicipal inhabitants of most of the Caribbean during that period of history.

The DLC’s early modern era culture is the Inca, regarded as the largest empire in pre-Columbian America and famed for their impressive stone architecture. Finally, the two modern cultures joining Humankind with this DLC are the industrial era Argentinians, likely set around the time of the country’s modernisation and economic development, and the contemporary era Cubans.

Following the trend of the previous Cultures of Africa DLC, you can expect new wonders, narrative events, and new themed music tracks to help capture the Latin American flavour.

The new DLC is out now with a launch discount – check it out on Steam here, and the trailer below:

This is a breaking story from the Summer Games Festival broadcast on June 9, 2022. Further details may be added shortly as they become available, and as PCGamesN works to bring you all the latest announcements from Summer Game Fest and all its associated shows in the timeliest possible fashion.

