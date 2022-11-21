Grab eleven Humble Bundle VR games in early Black Friday deal

Searching for cheap Humble Bundle PC VR headset games? You’ll want to check out the Black Friday VR Voyagers Pack. Containing everything from puzzle games to roguelikes, Humble’s latest offer is raising money for an accessibility charity, SpecialEffect. While there are no cheaper tiers like we’ve often seen, the deal features nearly a dozen VR games for $12 USD / £10.52 GBP.

Bundling some of the best VR games like Superhot VR and I Expect You to Die, the Voyagers Pack provides eleven games for your headset. Quest 2 owners might be disappointed to learn these are Steam keys, so they aren’t directly compatible with Meta’s best VR headset. However, learning how to play Steam games on Quest 2 will help resolve that particular issue.

If you’re interested in diving in, here’s the complete list of games within Humble Bundle’s Black Friday VR Voyagers Pack:

A Fisherman’s Tale

Acorn: Attack of the Squirrels

Car Mechanic Simulator VR

Cook-Out

I Expect You to Die

Sairento VR

Shooty Fruity

Superhot VR

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

The Wizards – Dark Times

Until You Fall

The deals don’t stop there for VR fans, either. If you’ve yet to pick up Star Wars: Squadrons, EA’s dogfighter is this week’s latest freebie on the Epic Games Store from November 24, which packs optional but full VR support across its campaign and multiplayer.

Meta’s also contributing towards 2022’s best Black Friday deals, thanks to a new Meta Quest 2 bundle. For $350, you can pick up the VR headset with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber right now.