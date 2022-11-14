Get $70 off Meta Quest 2 with Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber

If you want to grab an Oculus Quest 2 (now Meta Quest 2) VR headset a little cheaper, we’ve got good news as Black Friday 2022 looms over the horizon. Starting on November 18, Meta’s confirmed that both the 128GB and 256GB models will be discounted for a limited time, dropping by $50 USD and $70 USD respectively.

That sees the Oculus Quest 2 fall to $349.99 for the 128GB model and $429.99 for the 256GB one, making it a tempting choice in the race for best VR headset. Announced on the Oculus Blog, this offer is also coming to the UK, Europe, and Canada, though no regional pricing details were confirmed. Sadly but unsurprisingly, the company isn’t discounting its latest VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro.

Still, for anyone who’s yet to pick up a Quest 2, this new bundle contains two of the best VR games for free: Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber, which normally cost $39.99 and $29.99 on Quest respectively. Activate the Quest headset and you’ll receive a redemption email, letting you claim both. Don’t delay though as Beat Saber’s offer expires on December 31, 2022, while Resident Evil 4 VR expires exactly one year later.

This new price tag is almost a reform on the Oculus Quest 2 price increase in July, and might be the lowest we see the VR headset until the Meta Quest 3 arrives. Hopefully the reduction leaves you with some spare cash so you can continue shopping the best Black Friday deals for some games.