Hyenas, the Escape from Tarkov-like looter shooter developed by Creative Assembly, has been canceled by Sega, as parent company Sega Sammy responds to “lower profitability” in Europe. From the studio behind Alien Isolation and Total War, Hyenas recently concluded its latest closed beta, and was speculated for a release later in 2023. However, Sega says that the shooter, as well as some other “unannounced titles,” have been canceled as the company reviews its portfolio of upcoming games.

The Hyenas release date was anticipated for 2023, with the multiplayer FPS game completing a recent closed beta, and already being available to wishlist on Steam. A looter and multiplayer shooter in the vein of Tarkov, Apex Legends, Valorant, and Marauders, Hyenas tasks players with invading giant spaceships owned by billionaires to steal a variety of plunder recovered from Earth after it is destroyed by ecological disasters.

However, Sega Sammy, the parent company formed in 2004 by a merger between Sega and pachinko retailer Sammy, now says that Hyenas has been canceled. “In response to the lower profitability of the European region, we have reviewed the title portfolio of each development base in Europe and the resulting action will be to cancel Hyenas and some unannounced titles under development,” Sega Sammy says. “Accordingly, we will implement a write-down of work-in-progress for titles under development.”

The company also says that it will “reduce” expenses at Creative Assembly. “We will implement reduction of various fixed expenses at several group companies in relevant region, centered on the Creative Assembly Ltd,” Sega Sammy says. “We expect to incur one-time expenses related to reduction of fixed expenses.”

PCGamesN has contacted both Creative Assembly and Sega Sammy for comment, and will update this story with further information.