The HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset is up to 33% cheaper

Amazon deals often completely rewrite the rules on how much a premium headset should cost, especially when the best gaming headsets are reduced to the sort of prices you’d expect to find on a budget model. We love the HyperX Cloud Alpha, thanks to its sturdy design, great comfort on long gaming sessions, and top-tier sound quality. With its current discount, it’s offering some seriously good value.

You can take $30 (30%) off this model in the US, bringing the price down to $69.99 from its $99.99 list price. It’s a similar story in the UK, where there’s a £30 (33%) reduction for a lower price of £59.99, compared to its £89.99 MSRP.

The 3.5mm connection means it’ll work with pretty much any device you throw at it, whether that’s your gaming PC, console, or smartphone. The leatherette on the ear cushions is extra breathable, which is a blessing if you’re struggling with the heat this summer. The cable with in-line audio controls is braided for extra sturdiness, and is removable, letting you switch it out if it snaps further down the line, without needing to chuck away the entire device.

You’ll be heard clearly thanks to the built-in noise-cancelling boom mic with Discord and Teamspeak certification, but it’s also removable if you prefer the crystal clarity of the best gaming microphone.

HyperX Cloud Alpha $99.99 $69.99

Remember, this deal won’t stick around forever, so act fast if you want a premium set of cans for a seriously low price.