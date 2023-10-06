The new HyperX streaming range debuts with eye-watering prices

HyperX is set to expand its streaming range with three new releases: a new webcam, audio mixer, and microphone arm. The new HyperX streaming products include the “first toolless spring-loaded microphone arm on the market”. Unusually for HyperX, these products look to be positioned in the higher tier of the market. And they’ve got the prices to match.

HyperX is better known for its budget gaming and streaming gear, such as the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 and HyperX Pulsefire Haste. Now, it’s clearly trying to push into higher-tier products with its new streaming gear, and making a play for best webcam and best microphone in the process.

The most expensive is the HyperX Vision S Webcam, available now, which costs an eye-watering $199.99. For that price, you’d be looking for a product at a big-name company, which HyperX definitely ain’t, especially in the streaming space.

You do get decent specs for your money, though, with the Vision S boasting a Sony Starvis 8MP sensor that supports up to 4K, a 90-degree field-of-view, a full aluminum body, and a durable 5G2P lens with a magnetic privacy cover. Not bad.

The HyperX Caster, arriving in February 2024, costs a little less at $119.99, but it’s just a microphone arm. If you bought it with the HyperX ProCast mic, you’re looking at over $300, which is likely out of reach for many small streamers and hobbyists.

The HyperX Caster’s main sell is that it’s the first time a completely toolless, spring-loaded arm has hit the market, and it fits microphones and webcams with 1/4″, 3/8″, or 5/8″ threading.

It should securely keep your mic in place with an “adjustable internal tension mechanism… with a hand-operated dial and joint friction” alongside a C-clamp to attach to your table or desk. It’s also aluminum and boasts a gangly 32-inch horizontal reach.

Finally, you’ve got the HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface. Its $179.99 price tag, which isn’t actually that expensive for an audio mixer, buys you an XLR input with 48V power, support for 24-bit/96 kHz audio, and direct monitoring.

The HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface is compatible with Mac and Windows, and you can just plug and play it without the need to faff about with any complex software. HyperX says the mixer will be available in early 2024.

It’s not just streaming equipment HyperX designs, of course. Check out our HyperX Cloud 3 review to discover what I thought of its latest headset. Spoiler alert: it’s a great bit of kit.