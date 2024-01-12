I got my hands on the fastest gaming mouse on the planet

Cherry Xtrfy just launched a range of new gaming peripherals at CES 2024, including keyboards and microphones, but the most striking is the addition of new 8KHz wireless gaming mice that have the lowest latency yet of any gaming mouse. The Cherry Xtrfy M64 Pro and M68 Pro are the rodents in question and as well as having stunning performance we can attest to their comfortable shapes and incredibly low weight too, as we got a chance to try them.

The new best gaming mouse contenders are joined by several other new models, all of which were also on show at CES. They cover a range of shapes, sizes and features but the real stars of the show are the M64 Pro and M86 Pro.

The difference between the M64 and M68 (which also come in non-Pro, 1KHz variants) is their shape, with the M64 Pro have an ‘ergonomic’ shape and the M68 Pro having a symmetrical shape. As with many other symmetrical gaming mouse compeitors, such as the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 and the Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed, the M68 Pro doesn’t have back/forward buttons on both sides so isn’t truly ambidextrous.

It is, however, incredibly light at just 55g and very comfortable. Exactly the same can be said of the M64 Pro as it’s also very comfortable and also weighs just 55g.

For features, you don’t get much outside of your standard arrangement of five buttons and a scroll wheel – there’s not even a top DPI button – but for pure esports, lightweight gaming mouse purists, these are sure to be top choices.

The fastest in the world claim comes from the fact that an independent tester has confirmed the real-world latency from clicking the mouse to seeing the result on screen is the lowest yet recorded. It takes just 0.3ms for the full click to action action to complete. In comparison, even other 8KHz contenders such as the Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed are twice as slow. They’re still fast mice but Cherry Xtrfy can claim this win. The two mice start at $99 for the non-Pro and rise to $139 for the Pro versions.

Also just launched by Cherry Xtrfy is the M50 mice – the one on the left in the above picture, which is a more entry-level option starting from $49. There’s also the new MX 3.1 keyboard, which offers a premium aluminum build and includes the latest Cherry MX2A switches for a price of $129.