Immortals of Aveum release date, trailers, and story

What is the Immortals of Aveum release date? Alright, you’ve been working on this catchphrase for weeks now, it’s time. Sigil up, you cry, in an attempt to raise the morale of your battlemages. It felt much cooler in front of the mirror but in the cold light of day, you think it sounded a little forced. You also can’t shake the feeling that they all talk about you behind your back – three colors of magic? He thinks he’s such a big shot. Anyway, Immortals of Aveum is coming soon! But how soon, I hear you ask? Well, carry on reading and you’ll find out.

Immortals of Aveum is a FPS game with a magical twist. You play as Jak, a battlemage who can wield the power of all three colors of magic, often to devastating effect. Jak is going to play an unknown, but inevitably huge part in the Everwar – a near-endless war over who gets control of magic. Here’s when you can expect Immortals of Aveum to be released, along with some trailers for good measure.

Immortals of Aveum release date

Immortals of Aveum will be released on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. This is almost a month after the original release date – the game was pushed back by the developers to polish and ensure a good overall player experience.

Immortals of Aveum trailers

In the official reveal trailer, we’re introduced to the world, the Everwar, and Jak. We find out that Jak has power that others only dream of, and a positive attitude to go along with it. He wants to fight with the elite battlemages to win the war and become an Immortal.

The latest trailer is absolutely packed with information. In it, the developers go into the story, the three types of magic, how you can customize your sigil with 25 unique spells, over 80 talents, and a quick look at the gear you can equip to make your character stronger.

Immortals of Aveum story

Let’s begin with the world. Aveum (ay-vee-um) is a wonderful, if slightly rocky land, that has been molded by millennia of conflict and bloodshed. The fighting is centered around one thing: the control of magic. There used to be five kingdoms in Aveum, but now only two remain; Lucium and Rasharn.

Lucium is home to Jak and the immortal battlemages. They’re the good guys in this story and will fight to their last breath to stop the kingdom of Rasharn (the bad guys) from getting their hands on all the magic.

Immortals of Aveum centers around Jak, and his efforts to harness his immense power to win the Everwar for Lucium. If he fails, then the tyrant Sandrakk will gain control over magic, and therefore, the world.

Well, now you know the basics of the story, you’ve seen all the trailers, and you know the Immortals of Aveum release date, it’s time for you to prepare to sigil up yourself and defend Lucium from anyone who would oppose it. If you’re looking for something to tide you over, take a look at the best RPGs here, or even some free PC games if you don’t fancy shelling out for a quick fix.