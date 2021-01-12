Bethesda and LucasFilm announce a new Indiana Jones game

A new Indiana Jones game is coming. Bethesda revealed the game in the tiniest of teaser trailers, confirming that the title would be developed by MachineGames, the studio behind the modern Wolfenstein series. The game will feature an original story – not directly based on any particular film – but we’ll have to wait “some time” for more details.

“We’re developing a new Indiana Jones videogame,” developer MachineGames says in a tweet. “As huge fans of the franchise, it’s a tremendous honour for us to create a brand-new Indiana Jones game with a completely original story. We’re very excited and can’t wait to share more in the future!”

Bethesda says the game will be executive produced by Todd Howard. “It’ll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!” The news comes just one day after Disney revealed its newly-rebranded LucasFilm Games initiative, and it seems that branding will mean more than just Star Wars games. (My hopes for an American Graffiti-branded take on racing games are hotter than ever.)

Check out the teaser below.

