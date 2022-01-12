Deck-building roguelike Inscryption has shifted over a million copies

Inscryption, the deck-building roguelike from developer Daniel Mullins Games and publisher Devolver Digital, has hit an impressive new sales milestone. The indie game, which only launched in October last year, has now broken the magic one-million-copies-shifted mark.

“The stoat wants you to know that Inscryption has crossed one million copies sold,” Devolver announces on Twitter, thanking fans – well, “all of you, the brave squirrels”, as the publisher puts it – and the game’s developer. Given the game only launched on October 19, 2021, that means it’s hit the one million sales mark in less than three months – an impressive feat for an indie.

For context, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – which was billed as something of a ‘triple-A indie’ – sold a hefty 500,000 copies in around four months and hit the one million mark the June following its August 2017 release. It Takes Two, the winner of 2021’s GOTY at the Game Awards, meanwhile, hit an eye-watering one million sales approximately a month after launch – so it seems Inscryption has landed somewhere in the middle of this in its sales performance so far, which is pretty darn impressive.

In case you’re not one of those who’s given the game a whirl yet, Inscryption is a “card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie”, as its Steam description explains. Gulp. You have to unlock secrets as you progress through this three-act odyssey, solve puzzles, and beat a demonic force. There’s a lot to it, and we wouldn’t want to spoil anything, but you can check out a trailer here for a flavour:

If you’re after more of the best card games on PC, you know where to click.