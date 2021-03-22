Intel Alder Lake CPUs could double multi-threaded performance over 11th gen

Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs are set to arrive later this year and could offer much larger gains than its upcoming 11th gen chips, if a report from Videocardz is anything to go by. The rather official-looking slideshow claims that the 12th generation processors will have single-threaded and multi-threaded performance gains of 20% and 200% respectively, although it doesn’t clarify whether this is comparing to mobile or desktop 11th gen CPUs.

We’re expecting impressive gains with the upcoming Alder Lake chips, thanks in part to a new, smaller 10nm process, instead of the current 14nm design that Intel’s still using in its Rocket Lake chips. The new big.LITTLE design will also play a part in any gains 12th gen has over its predecessor, as it incorporates both high performance and high efficiency cores, depending on the task at hand – of which the CPU referred to in the slides has eight performance and eight efficiency cores.

While it’s still early days for Alder Lake, Apple’s new ARM-based silicon shows just how much a performance increase a big.LITTLE design can have. This could be a sign of things to come in future Alder Lake benchmark leaks.

Although all upcoming LGA 1700 sockets will be based on the 600-series chipset, the slides also reveal that not all of the new motherboards will support DDR5 RAM – more budget oriented boards will stick with good old DDR4.

They also confirm suspicions that the 12th generation CPUs will support PCIe 5.0. So, once the best SSD for gaming is running on the new standard, your Alder Lake rig will be ready for the fastest drive.