Intel APO is coming to more CPUs and games later this year

In a surprise but welcome announcement, it seems that Intel Application Optimization (APO) will soon support more LGA 1700 socket processors, outside of the 14th Gen Core series. Better still, more supported games are on the way too.

Unless you’re rocking the latest and best gaming CPU that Intel has to offer right now, like the Core i9 14900K, you’re likely unfamiliar with Intel APO. In short, it’s software that aims to improve performance in supported applications and games by optimizing how they communicate with your processor.

While Intel has previously stated outright that it had no plans to bring APO to older 12th and 13th Gen Core chips, the company appears to have had a recent change of heart. During its CES 2024 press conference, Intel has confirmed plans to bring support to some older K series processors (likely the Core i9 and Core i7 models, based on the current list of supported CPUs).

The number of supported games will also grow to 14, up from the markedly lacking two it had at launch, namely Rainbow Six: Siege and Metro: Exodus. Sadly, Intel is yet to provide a full list of titles for APO as it has supported processors on its product page.

We don’t yet know when Intel APO will make its way to 12th and 13th Gen Core processors, but we’re glad to see it reverse its previously baffling decision to exclude them. Should the number of supported games continue to grow, hopefully at a much faster rate than at present, it helps keep team blue in the race against AMD X3D like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

For more on CES 2024, check out our coverage of the AMD Ryzen 8000G series, which can run Cyberpunk 2077 at 60fps without a graphics card. Be sure to check back for more announcements as they arrive.