Intel Arc A380 GPU finally goes on sale outside of China

Getting an Intel Arc A380 GPU has proven to be no small feat, with team blue’s card only being available in China. However, it seems that at least one board partner is now preparing to launch the budget pixel pusher in the United States, making it the first time it’s been available in more than one country.

Following on from news earlier this month that ASRock is making Intel Arc A380 graphics cards, the GPU has since appeared on Newegg. Costing $139.99 USD, this puts the pixel pusher in direct competition with the likes of the AMD Radeon RX 6400 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, a far cry from the best graphics card on the market today.

Should you fancy slotting an Intel Arc A380 into your gaming PC, you’ll need to wait until August 22 for the card to arrive, according to Newegg’s ETA date. That said, you’re probably better off saving your money ahead of an expected fall in prices of AMD Radeon RX 6000 and Nvidia RTX 3000 GPUs.

If you’ve cash to spare, AMD RDNA 3 and Nvidia RTX 4000 graphics cards are just on the horizon and are expected to wipe the floor with any Intel Arc Alchemist GPU.