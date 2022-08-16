Nvidia RTX 3000 GPU prices could get even cheaper this month

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU prices have dramatically fallen in recent months following the most recent crash in the value of cryptocurrency, and new reports suggest that we could see pixel pusher pricing continue to drop by the end of August. Better still, this could affect the cost of AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards too.

According to sources close to MyDrivers (via Videocardz), both GPU manufacturers will take “more aggressive actions to reduce the price of graphics cards,” with team green’s price reduction being “larger than that of AMD”. This news follows similar earlier this month that suggest that Nvidia is helping board partners get rid of RTX 3000 stock to make room for RTX 4000.

It’s unclear just how low we can expect prices to go, nor do we know how much stock will be available at this new level of pricing and more generally speaking. As such, it might be wise to pick up the best graphics card while you can right now, if the promise of AMD RDNA 3 and Nvidia RTX 4000 GPUs don’t tempt your patience.

Alternatively, opting for the Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier could act as an effective stopgap if you don’t have the cash to splash on a gaming PC upgrade right now. This is all the more true if you don’t plan on picking up the RTX 4090, with the rest of the upcoming GeForce lineup rumoured to be launching in 2023.