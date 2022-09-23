Intel Core i9 13900K benchmark reaches top of CPU Mark leaderboard

The Intel Core i9 13900K will be the most powerful processor in the company’s upcoming 13th Gen series, otherwise known as Raptor Lake, and act as a swan song of sorts for the LGA 1700 socket. While we’re still a little while away from its official release date, pre-release benchmarks are already showcasing the flagship chip’s potentially industry leading level of performance.

Over on PassMark (as spotted by TUM_APISAK), four Intel Core i9 13900K benchmark entries have been published to the site. Boasting an average score of 54,433 in CPU Mark, the processor tops the software’s leaderboard and suggests it may be the best gaming CPU you can buy for your system this year.

It’s not hard to see why, given that the specs of the Core i9 13900K already look great on paper. Boasting eight performance cores, 16 efficiency cores, 24 threads, and a turbo boost clock of 5.8GHz, it’s shaping up to be an absolute powerhouse.

That is, of course, if you’re able to effectively cool it, as its TDP caps out at a whopping 250W, meaning that you’ll need the best AIO cooler on hand to get the most out of the chip.

We’re expecting to learn more about the 13th Gen Intel Core series, including the 13900K, during the company’s Intel Innovation event on September 27th. However, this is the same day that AMD plans to launch its Ryzen 7000 CPUs, which will likely be a worthy match for team blue’s latest silicon.