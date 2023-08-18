Upgrade your PC with $200 off an Intel Core i9 13900K gaming CPU

If you’re hoping to get your hands on the best gaming CPU, look no further than the Intel Core i9 13900K. It’s one of the most powerful processors you can power your PC with, and for a limited time only, this Intel CPU is going cheap.

It’s always worth waiting for a good deal when you upgrade any part of your rig, and the CPU’s no exception. Well, lucky for you, there’s an incredible processor deal live right now. The Core i9 13900K is available with a 32% discount on Amazon, bringing it down to just $429.99 from its $629.99 MSRP.

With 24 total cores, including 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficient cores, and 32 threads, this CPU is a beastly bit of kit. Its 5.8GHz boost clock is one of the fastest on the market, and will remain so until the Intel 14th Gen release date arrives.

If you’re struggling to boost fps while blasting away on Valorant or Overwatch 2, you could well benefit from upgrading your CPU. A powerful processor can also help with CPU-intensive games like Cities Skylines or Total War: Warhammer 3. Processors are equally important with day-to-day PC operations like booting and running programs too.

If you want to get your hands on this powerhouse processor ASAP, make sure to subscribe to Amazon Prime. Not only will this speed up delivery time for your order, but you’ll also enjoy all the free games and other benefits offered by Twitch Prime too.