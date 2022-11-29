Intel Raptor Lake 6Ghz CPU could cost a chunk more than i9-13900K

Early Intel Raptor Lake i9-13900KS gaming CPU listings have emerged, and the chip seemingly costs 22% more than the currently available i9-13900K

New Intel Raptor Lake entries will soon take the gaming CPU scene by storm, but early listings point towards a lofty 6Ghz chip price tag. The Core i9-13900K’s souped-up sibling seemingly costs 22% more than the current frontrunner, but you might want to wait for official pricing before becoming disheartened.

Intel’s next best gaming CPU contender is somewhat of a clock speed demon, as the i9-13900KS can achieve 6GHz out of the box. Leaked benchmarks for the chip are also promising, as it’s apparently both 47% faster than an Alder Lake and outpaces the Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K.

Of course, if early PC-Canada listings shared by Momomo_us are to be believed, you’ll have to pay significantly more to supercharge your rig with the chip. The retailer prices the processor at $972 CAD (just over $722 USD). That’s a 22% hike over the Core i9-13900K, which comes in at $589 USD.

Just like with all retail leaks, we’d suggest taking the early i9-13900KS listing with a grain of salt. Placeholder pricing is often inaccurate, and isn’t necessarily indicative of a final MSRP. That said, the i9-13900KS does offer enthusiast-grade performance, so don’t be too surprised if it comes with a premium price tag attached.

CES 2023 is just around the corner, and Intel is poised to reveal 16 new Raptor Lake chips. The blue team’s next wave of non-K CPUs will offer a lower TDP that’ll suit budget builders, but the leak in question fails to mention the i9-13900KS. Whether that means it’ll show up later remains to be seen, but the fact retail listings are emerging suggests otherwise.

