Intel Xe DG2 gaming GPUs might have double the VRAM of Nvidia’s RTX 3070

We know very little about the upcoming Intel Xe DG2 GPUs aside from the possibility of them being based on either TSMC’s 7nm or 6nm process. Thanks to a cryptic message from prominent leaker OneRaichu (via Videocardz) that’s recently been decoded, however, it’s possible that there’ll be three models to choose from with up to 4,096 shading units, a 256-bit bus, and 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

This would be double the video memory of the 8GB Nvidia RTX 3070, instead sitting on par with all of AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series. It’d even surpass the capacity of the 10GB RTX 3080, but that’s a higher-end card that features GDDR6X technology, which offers greater bandwidth and, therefore, faster speeds.

Video memory isn’t everything, though, so it’s worth reserving judgement until we see any of the Intel Xe DG2 graphics cards in action. If these leaks hold weight, then at the very least it shows that Intel is serious in its attempt to transform the current duopoly into a triopoly, giving these GPUs some serious gaming chops.

Other models in the Intel Xe DG2 family are said to boast several different configurations of between 4GB and 12GB memory, 1,024 and 3,072 cores, and 64-bit and 192-bit buses. The latter, codenamed DG2 384EU, has already been leaked, showing a 190mm2 die and six memory modules.

Problem solved. Intel DG2 spec list? https://t.co/yDktxcRdHz — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) February 25, 2021

With little in the way of official confirmation, we don’t know whether Intel is expected to release the Xe DG2 GPUs in 2021 or early 2022, but it’s likely to target a price point ranging from $400 to $600.