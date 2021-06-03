Intel shows off the chip inside its Xe-HPG gaming GPU, ready to rival AMD and Nvidia

Intel’s gaming-focused Xe-HPG graphics card shouldn’t arrive until late 2021 or next year, loosening the iron grip AMD and Nvidia have over the best graphics cards. It looks like the development of the card is on track, however, with Intel’s chief graphics architect, Raja Koduri, showing off a close-up of the GPU chip responsible for powering the future model.

The markings on the chip show it’s destined for the high-end Xe-HPG variant, confirming earlier rumours that it’ll pack 512 execution units and 4,096 cores. This is the model that could compete with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and AMD Radeon RX 6800, likely costing somewhere around $600. Koduri also said Intel is looking to add support for AMD’s new software-based FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, built to rival Nvidia DLSS and help boost fps in the most demanding titles.

Even without FSR, Intel’s vice president of Client XPU products, Roger Chandler, notes that game and driver optimisation for the Xe-HPG has gone “from jittery journeys to buttery smooth”. That’s good news, as getting optimisation in place is key to rivalling the gaming performance of AMD and Nvidia’s latest cards.

Earlier rumours pinned the 512 EU SKU to pack either 8GB or 16GB of GDDR6 memory, although we can’t be certain until Intel sets out the specifications in stone.

Xe-HPG (DG2) real candy – very productive time at the Folsom lab couple of weeks ago. “From jittery journeys to buttery smooth” said @rogerdchandler –

lots of game and driver optimization work ahead for @gfxlisa’s software team. They are all very excited..and a little scared:) pic.twitter.com/tQcfEWf8p4 — Raja Koduri (@Rajaontheedge) June 2, 2021

There are up to five SKUs in the works with varying numbers of execution units, so the blue team might also have a budget GPU in the pipeline.