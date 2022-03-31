E3 will not rest in peace

E3 2022 is cancelled. E3 2022 was already cancelled, but today, the Electronic Software Association has confirmed that there will be no digital show, either. Yet the ESA insists that E3 is not dead, as the group is already planning a return to Los Angeles for a live show in 2023.

“E3 will return in 2023 with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations,” an ESA representative tells us in a statement via email. “We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will also be no digital E3 showcase in 2022.

“Instead, we will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalised physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favourite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience. We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023.”

While the ESA cited COVID-19 risks as part of their reasoning for cancelling the live portion of E3 this year, other in-person industry conferences are already going ahead as scheduled. GDC ran in San Francisco earlier this month, and Gamescom is set to return to Cologne this August.

Geoff Keighley made the most of today’s announcement to confirm that his rival Summer Game Fest event will return in June, with another Kickoff Live show to come.

Excited to share that @SummerGameFest will return this June with a slate of events. We'll be producing another Kickoff Live show with announcements, news and first looks. Much more to share in the coming weeks, along with some very cool new elements for '22. pic.twitter.com/jjXLG8Xueh — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 31, 2022

We will get info about upcoming PC games this year one way or another, don’t worry.

