Anime fighting game Jump Force and all its DLC will be delisted in 2022 – alas, poor Goku

Hope you’re excited about Naruto in Fortnite, because that might be the only way you’re getting to play as him for the foreseeable future. Today, Bandai Namco has announced that you’ll no longer be able to purchase Jump Force digitally or get any of its DLC as of February 2022, and much of the game’s online services will be shut down the following August.

Across Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch, Jump Force will be delisted on February 7 at 5pm PST / 8pm EST, ot February 8 at 1am GMT. At the same time, all DLC characters will be delisted, including everyone from Seto Kaiba to Giorno Giovanna. You will still be able to play the game and use any DLC you’ve previously purchased even after it’s all delisted.

On August 24, online services will be shut down. You’ll still be able to get into normal, non-ranked PvP battles, but according to the announcement, pretty much everything else is going: logging into the multiplayer lobby, online events, clan functions, viewing the Notice Board, viewing the leaderboards, accepting Rewards from the Reward Counter, in-game store, premium shop, and online ranked match options will all be removed.

It’s unclear why Jump Force is getting delisted, but the most likely explanation is licensing restrictions, as the game features a massive roster of characters handled by a wide range of international publishers. Comparable delistings include older Forza and Need for Speed games, which have been removed from sale due to expiring car licenses.

For some anime games to attract your attention in the meantime, you can follow that link.