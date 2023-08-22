Friday the 13th dev is working on clown-filled Dead by Daylight rival

Illfonic, developer of Friday the 13th: The Game has announced it’ll be publishing Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game and also co-developing this asymmetric survival horror fiesta. The game hasn’t officially been delayed but given the shake-up involved it seems likely fans will have to wait till 2024 to step into the Killer Klowns From Outer Space‘s big, extraterrestrial shoes.

Based on the 1988 movie, Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, will cast players either as the homicidal, blood-drinking alien clowns or their would be victims. It’s being developed by Teravision Games and, prior to Illfonic stepping in to publish and co-develop, was being published by Good Shepherd Entertainment.

But as reported by Gematsu, Illfonic has taken over publishing duties and will be working with Teravision to make the game a reality. Ilfonic has plenty of experience with asymmetric horror games, going beyond Friday the 13th: The Game.

Friday the 13th: The Game did, however, fizzle out, due in part to a legal dispute over who owns the Jason Voorhees character. However, the company went on to develop Predator: Hunting Ground and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, both asymmetric multiplayer outings.

Illfonic’s statement notes that “Everyone at Good Shepherd has made the handoff process of this project enjoyable,” though it doesn’t say why the changeover was necessary.

What we do know is that, this time last year, Teravision and Good Shepherd were inviting people to apply for the game’s beta, aiming for an early 2023 release. However, the beta didn’t materialise and updates became a little thin on the ground.

Whatever went on behind the scenes, as a big fan of the wonderful, ridiculous movie I’ve got my fingers crossed that Illfonic will be able to get things back on course.

