Coffee Talk meets Animal Crossing in stunning cozy Steam game

The sequel to Kind Words invites players to send kind letters to real players, chill out to lofi pop jams, and dress up for poetry slams.

Coffee Talk meets Animal Crossing in stunning cozy Steam game: Image of a cartoony character wearing a white shirt and red skirt waving their hand inside a building.
PCGamesN

Published:

Kind Words 2 

Let’s face it: interacting with gamers on the internet can oftentimes be a cesspool of angst and conflict, but thankfully, series like Kind Words are tipping the scale. Debuted in 2019 to cult fanfare, Kind Words encouraged gamers to write nice letters to real players while trading stickers and listening to chill lofi tunes. It’s certainly a niche game with limited appeal, but its recently announced sequel will be expanding on this chill letter-writing loop if this is your cup of tea.

The announcement for Kind Words 2 went live during the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition digital showcase on Wednesday, December 6, revealed alongside an official trailer. The short clip teased that players could explore a city setting with multiple locations for players to hang out and chat with each other. Moreover, the indie game features a system where you can make poetry for a jam session, write wishes on the night sky, dress up your character, and more.

YouTube Thumbnail

In a way, it has the perfect cozy tone and vibrant style of Animal Crossing and Coffee Talk. And unlike its predecessor, which mostly kept the player chained to a colorful room and desk, the sequel seems far more explorative. It’s not an impressively feature-stacked social MMORPG, but it does scratch that itch and could be a fun way to share a space with others. 

Developer Popcannibal aims to launch Kind Words 2 sometime in 2024. You can sign up to join a playstyle session for the relaxing adventure on Steam, but it’s unclear when exactly testing will start. Along the same lines, no official details have confirmed Kind Words 2 for other platforms besides PC, but that might change in the future.

For all the cozy connoisseurs out there, you should check out our list of the best relaxing games in 2023. And if you need something a bit more active, we’ve got great puzzle games to share, too!

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.”

Anthony is a contributor for PCGamesN and is obsessed with RPGs, from the oldest titles on the SNES to the recent additions that are paving the industry forward. Whenever he’s free from spending hours and hours exploring fantasy worlds and meeting characters, Anthony is whipping up stories on the latest scoops around beloved games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dredge. And once you get him talking about roguelikes and soulslikes, you’re in for a long chat. You can find more of Anthony’s work at The Escapist, Prima Games, Distractify, Game Informer, and more across the deep web.