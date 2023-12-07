Let’s face it: interacting with gamers on the internet can oftentimes be a cesspool of angst and conflict, but thankfully, series like Kind Words are tipping the scale. Debuted in 2019 to cult fanfare, Kind Words encouraged gamers to write nice letters to real players while trading stickers and listening to chill lofi tunes. It’s certainly a niche game with limited appeal, but its recently announced sequel will be expanding on this chill letter-writing loop if this is your cup of tea.

The announcement for Kind Words 2 went live during the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition digital showcase on Wednesday, December 6, revealed alongside an official trailer. The short clip teased that players could explore a city setting with multiple locations for players to hang out and chat with each other. Moreover, the indie game features a system where you can make poetry for a jam session, write wishes on the night sky, dress up your character, and more.

In a way, it has the perfect cozy tone and vibrant style of Animal Crossing and Coffee Talk. And unlike its predecessor, which mostly kept the player chained to a colorful room and desk, the sequel seems far more explorative. It’s not an impressively feature-stacked social MMORPG, but it does scratch that itch and could be a fun way to share a space with others.

Developer Popcannibal aims to launch Kind Words 2 sometime in 2024. You can sign up to join a playstyle session for the relaxing adventure on Steam, but it’s unclear when exactly testing will start. Along the same lines, no official details have confirmed Kind Words 2 for other platforms besides PC, but that might change in the future.

