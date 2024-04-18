The Middle Ages weren’t quite as gloomy as they’re made out to be. Colorful clothes were draped on bodies, verdant forests were teeming with life, and cities were melting pots of culture and commerce. The medieval period was considerably cheerier than it’s often presented, which is just as well because everyone’s favorite blacksmith is taking us on a trip back to 15th-century Bohemia in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

That’s right, Henry’s back in Warhorse Studios’ sequel to the original 2018 action RPG game, which has just been announced for a 2024 release. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 picks up right where the previous game left off with our blacksmith still hungry for revenge against Sigismund, King of Hungary and Croatia, and still sporting the best haircut in the Middle Ages. This time around we’re promised that this medieval sequel will be bigger, better, and finally realize the full ambition of the game’s developer.

That promise is reflected in the sheer scope of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 with a game map nearly twice the size of that seen in the original. The majority of the game’s action won’t be happening in pastoral rural areas like the first game. Instead Henry and best pal Hans Capon will be spending most of their time in a huge urban environment. Kuttenberg, aka Kutná Hora in Czechia, is a bustling medieval metropolis that’s full of opportunities for roleplaying and adventure. It’s a far cry from the towns and villages that made up most of the first game’s backdrops.

That isn’t to say we won’t be getting stuck back into the countryside. At a recent showcase I was able to attend, Warhorse Studios showed off a few rural areas each filled with lush forests, rocky outcrops, and ruined castles aching to be clambered over and explored. These vivacious vistas all tie into a central theme the developer wants to present in the game; that we’ll be going beyond the usual muddy dirty medieval world and moving away from ideas of unceasing famine and never-ending war.

Of course, this is an action RPG, so you can still expect to indulge in plenty of combat. Henry is thirsting for retribution and lashings of blood, after all. While realism is the overarching name of the game with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, immersion is what’s truly being aimed for in this sequel, with the developer wanting you to feel every sword blow and every arrow hitting home. You can expect a few updates for the game’s combat and your armory since the first game, most notably introducing primitive firearms as a way of blasting away foolish foes.

The star of the show, however, is our lad Henry. The best blacksmith boy has come a long way since his parents were slain in the first game and he’s had to learn to make his own way in the world. What’ll be most interesting going into the sequel will be seeing how much he’s changed. The previous game was very much a tale of going from zero to not-quite-hero – we can expect Henry to be a little more capable this time around. Thankfully, his bromance with Hans remains intact, with the ever-cheerful nobleman continuing in his quest to bring the oft-dour Henry out of his shell.

As with all true RPGs, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be reactive to you and your playstyle as you progress through its story. Be kind and noble and those around you will react positively, if they like that kind of thing. Should you instead decide to take what you want through force or through criminal methods, your reputation suffer as Kuttenberg’s denizens will begin to turn against you. Everything you do is recorded and if you’re caught doing something underhanded there will be consequences.

An example given to me: if you decide to go for a merry old drink and are later found stumbling around, nude, in the middle of the street, you’ll be given the option of apologizing and making it up to those around you. Alternatively, you can simply tell everyone to screw off and mind their own business. The latter, while intensely satisfying, may incur a hit to people’s faith in you. You are supposed to be a knight, and knights have a code to live by.

The game’s story also promises to be bigger and more ambitious, moving on from the first game’s tales of small nobility and bandits. Now we’ll be dealing with nations and kings, big stuff for a young knight like Henry. Warhorse Studios says that this is reflected in the amount of cutscenes the game has, with the original clocking in at three hours, the sequel containing a meatier five.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 looks to be a true sequel, pushing the game further in every way while retaining the core that made the original a hit among RPG fans. A bigger map, bigger story, more reactive world, and even a bigger development team working on it should add up to a weighty roleplaying adventure I can’t wait to sink my teeth into.

There’s no definite release date just yet but Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will launch during 2024. You can head over to Steam to add the game to your wishlists in anticipation of getting stuck into the medieval action.

