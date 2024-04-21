With a sequel firmly on the horizon, now’s the perfect time to dive into the deep historical RPG that is Kingdom Come: Deliverance. If you didn’t get around to playing this medieval epic when it launched, you’ll be glad to hear that you can snag it for 80% off on Steam, but don’t wait too long.

With the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 release date set for some time this year, you might have found yourself lost during the recent surprise announcement of the Warhorse Studios sequel. An open-world RPG game that thrusts you into the greaves of Henry, the son of a blacksmith, the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a game you should catch up on before the sequel arrives.

The first game comes from an 11-person team, with the sequel upping those numbers dramatically to around 250, but the first game still feels massive and epic in scope. An open-world RPG with deep combat in the vein of The Witcher 3, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a modern classic.

With a focus on the historical accuracy of medieval Europe in Bohemia, a dynamic world that reacts to your actions, challenging first-person stealth and melee combat, and a non-linear story pinned up by a massive open world, there’s not much else I can say for fear of spoilers, and this is one you need to experience for yourself.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is 80% off until Thursday April 25 so expect to pay $5.99 / £5.29 before then, the Royal Edition is also 80% off and $7.99 / £6.99 if you want to spend a little bit more as well.

While we all wait for Deliverance 2 we’ve got the best medieval games you can play in the meantime, alongside some action-adventure games you don’t want to miss if you’re a fan of games with some pace to them.

