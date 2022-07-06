Klonoa system requirements – a low spec cartoon caper

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series system requirements are fairly lightweight, so your rig should have no issue running the remastered PS1 collection. The Namco platformer made its debut on Sony’s iconic console back in 1997, but you can now explore the colourful world of Phantomile on your gaming PC.

According to Klonoa system requirements, you’ll need a graphics card with 2GB VRAM to step into the sidescroller, like the Nvidia GTX 650. To experience the revamped platformer in all its glory, developers Monkeycraft recommend using either a GTX 660 or an AMD Radeon HD 7850 – two GPUs that arrived on the scene ten years ago.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-2100

AMD Phenom II X4 965 Intel Core i5-2300

AMD FX-8350 RAM 8GB 8GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650

AMD Radeon HD 7790 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

AMD Radeon HD 7850 VRAM 2GB 2GB Storage 10GB 10GB

The Klonoa remaster requires less gaming RAM than a typical modern PC release, as only 6GB is needed to boot the game. Recommended specs suggest using 8GB, but that shouldn’t be a problem for most recent gaming laptops or PCs. The cutesy cartoon caper also requires very little storage, as it’ll occupy just 10GB of space on your SSD or hard drive.

Valve hasn’t confirmed Klonoa Steam Deck compatibility, but its low specs suggest it’ll pair nicely with the portable powerhouse. As you’d expect, the platformer features full gamepad support, so you might want to consider picking up the best PC controllers if you don’t already have one.

Take the Klonoa system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series?