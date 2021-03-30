Razer’s Kraken X headset is up to 28% cheaper today

With summer on its way for those of you in the Northern Hemisphere, a lightweight and breathable set of cans is just what you need to help you stay cool in the hotter months. Razer’s ultra-light Kraken X model is discounted just in time, making it possibly the best gaming headset if you’re on a strict budget with its reduced price.

On Amazon US, the Kraken X is discounted 20%, bringing it down to $39.99 from $49.99. For UK Amazon users, there’s a new price of £35.99, a 28% reduction from its original £49.99 asking price. This pair weighs in at just 250g – a far cry from other heavier budget headsets, such as Corsair’s 331g HS50, or Asus’s 294g TUF H3.

Combine that with memory foam ear cushions and a soft headband, and the Kraken X offers supreme comfort. Sound comes courtesy of a pair of 40mm drivers tuned for gaming, and the cardioid boom mic does a good job of muting the clickety-clack of the best gaming keyboard, ensuring you’re heard clearly in games and Discord calls.

The 3.5mm connection means you’ll be able to use the headset on your Nintendo Switch, mobile, or any other console – perfect if you’re a multiplatform gamer. There are handy buttons on the left ear cup for volume and microphone control, too.

Razer Kraken X $49.99 $39.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

This deal won’t be active forever – have a look at the Amazon page before it’s too late.