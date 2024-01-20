With Diablo 4 Season 3 about to kick off and the Path of Exile 2 beta creeping ever closer, there’s another ARPG in town that should be on everyone’s radar. Last Epoch is about to see its full launch on Steam after an extensive period in early access, and the Diablo rival’s developer Eleventh Hour Games has now revealed its final launch trailer, along with detailing the various editions of the game yet to arrive.

Last Epoch can perhaps best be thought of in that middle ground that exists between the two most prominent names in the action RPG space. If you want a bit more depth than Diablo 4’s systems offer, but without stretching to the vast complexity of Path of Exile, or are just in the mood for a new ARPG to satisfy those loot cravings, the Last Epoch launch might be just what you’re after.

With five base classes that branch into fifteen distinct masteries – the final two of which, the Falconer and Warlock, are set to be revealed in the coming weeks – there are plenty of options at your disposal. Your chosen mastery grants you powerful passive bonuses and skills, letting you dramatically alter your approach to combat.

Last week, Eleventh Hour gave us a detailed look at the exciting Last Epoch trade system, which gives you the option to choose between market-based player trading and a more solo-focused playstyle that locks you out of its bazaar trades in favor of some massive buffs to the chance of dropping that next big upgrade. Now, it unveils the game’s official launch trailer, Echoes from the Void, seen below.

In addition to this, Eleventh Hour details the various editions players can choose between when buying Last Epoch. Anyone who pre-orders the game before its Wednesday, February 21 release date (expect to pay $34.99 / £29.50) will get the ‘Golden Guppy’ cosmetic pet. In addition to this, there are two other editions of the game up for grabs.

The Last Epoch deluxe edition is $49.99 / £41.99 (or $14.99 / £12.79 to upgrade from the base) and includes 50 Epoch Points, three cosmetic items, and the game’s official digital soundtrack. The Last Epoch ultimate edition is $64.99 / £54.50 (or $29.99 / £24.99 to upgrade) and gives you 100 Epoch Points, seven cosmetic items, and the official digital soundtrack.

I’m certainly looking forward to the final release – while I’ve toyed around a little with Last Epoch, and watched far more of it in action, I’ve been holding off for the full 1.0 launch to really dig in deep. Now, with just one month to go, I’m already mulling over which mastery I want to take first.

