League of Legends in-game report system finally added

Toxic League of Legends players are commonplace, not always in your games, but when they are it does tend to make the entire experience a little worse. With that, Riot is adding more tools to combat offensive behavior and unhelpful players in the MOBA, in an effort to make the League landscape more pleasant to be in.

The first feature to come with this update is the ability to report toxic, offensive, or grief-like behavior in the middle of a game, as it’s happening. There are definitely times when I’ve forgotten to report something that happened in the first few minutes of a match and kicked myself for it later, having to back through match history, trying to remember the troll’s name. Reporting the offense as and when it happens would ultimately add more consistency to the toxic clamp-down, if implemented correctly.

Another feature being added is the ability for Riot to evaluate the text in chat mid-game. Hopefully, this will prevent people from being exposed to inappropriate messages by automatically muting those players for the rest of the game.

A pre-made text channel is also on the cards, enabling you to speak with your group, via in-game chat, with the rest of the team/match still muted. Seems a little more niche, but if you have a random matchmade teammate who’s flying off the rails, I can see this coming in very handy.

On the other side of the coin, if you get matched with a teammate who turns out to be totally rad, Riot is reportedly improving your ability to play again with those you’ve enjoyed playing with in the past. Making it easier to create parties with players who you have honored or people who have honored you.

All-in-all, some pretty decent changes that, while won’t completely fix the often-toxic nature of our favourite MOBA, will aid in reducing the annoyance of those pests. For more updates, check out the League of Legends 12.17 patch preview, and while you’re at it, check out the unveiling of the League of Legends Summoner’s Cup. It’s made by Tiffany & Co. and I think it’s nifty.