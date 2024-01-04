Delete “Disneyland” champions, League of Legends icon says

Whether you’re new to League of Legends or a season one veteran, you’ll know Dyrus. Former top laner for TSM turned Twitch streamer, he helped put North American LoL on the map, and has cemented himself as one of the greatest players of all time. So, when he announced a surprise AMA on X (formerly Twitter), fans were quick to ask which champions he thinks should be yeeted and deleted.

After all, it’s no secret that he has his favorites. I remember the good ol’ days when Singed was actually a viable pick in League of Legends – that spam laugh still echoes in my mind anytime I think of the champion. At least Mordekaiser and Jax are still pretty strong – the latter especially.

But, when it comes to a list of champions he’d rather see removed from the MOBA, there are a lot. “If you could delete one champion from the game who would it be (Yuumi doesn’t count)?” asks one fan, to which Dyrus responds “Zoe, Lillia, Yuumi, Neeko, any of the Disneyland-looking characters besides Gwen.”

I’d say poor Yuumi for the double dunk there, but I really wouldn’t mean it. And, as a Scot, Lillia’s accent is the bane of my existence, so I’d be pretty happy to see her go, too.

All jokes aside, though, this has been a pretty common criticism with League’s latest champions. While Bel’Veth and Naafiri were good attempts at filling the ‘monster champion’ void (pun intended) we’ve seen since Pyke’s release in 2018, I still don’t think Riot has managed to nail the darkness and inhumanity that characters like Pyke or Rek’Sai embody.

Couple that with bright, colorful skins like Star Guardian, and the shift towards idol-style bands like K/DA and Heartsteel, and the Rift certainly feels more “Disneyland” than dark and edgy.

Hopefully League of Legends Season 14 will see us take a trip back to a grungier LoL – those, after all, were the good ol’ days. But there’s a long list of things Riot has to get right this season to really pull me back in – monster champions are just the tip of the iceberg.

