It’s a big week for League of Legends. The multiplayer game’s Space Groove event kicks off in just a couple of days, bringing an event pass, snazzy new skins, and more – and now, Riot Games has unveiled new League of Legends champion Gwen’s abilities, giving us an idea of what The Hallowed Seamstress will bring to the Rift when she makes her live debut next month.

As you’d expect, Gwen’s abilities tie heavily into her backstory – revealed late last week – as a former doll, lovingly crafted and given a chance at life through powerful magic. Her own powers and weapons stem from the very tools originally used to create her (you’ll have seen that enormous pair of magical blue scissors she wields in her champion gameplay reveal last week, which we’ve included again for you below).

As gameplay design director Mark Yetter posted on Twitter, Gwen should make for an intriguing addition to the champion roster. He notes that “a squishy AP fighter without the tools to assassinate ranged carries would be doomed” – but, her unique skills mean she’s got some tricks up her sleeve. For example, that “pocket of Hallowed Mist protecting her for the time she needs to go toe to toe with other front liners”.

Without further ado, here are new League of Legends champion Gwen’s abilities (via Riot Games):

Passive – Thousand Cuts

“Gwen’s basic attacks deal bonus on-hit magic damage based on a percentage of her health. Basic attacks against champions will heal her for some of the damage dealt.”

Q – Snip Snip!

“Gwen rapidly snips her scissors between two and six times, dealing magic damage in a cone. At a minimum, Gwen will snip twice, adding one snip per basic attack Gwen has landed on an enemy (up to four for a total of six).

Enemies in the center of each snip take true damage, as well as the bonus magic damage from Thousand Cuts.”

W – Hallowed Mist

“Gwen spins up the Hallowed Mist to surround her for five seconds, gaining some armour and magic resist when in it. Enemies outside the Mist cannot target Gwen or hit her with any abilities. The mist will move to follow Gwen the first time she tries to leave it, but will dissipate the next time.”

E – Skip ‘n Slash

“Gwen dashes a short distance and empowers her attacks with increased range, speed, and on-hit magic damage for four seconds. Attacking an enemy during this time refunds 50% of this ability’s cooldown.”

R – Needlework

“Gwen can cast Needlework up to three times, but needs to hit an enemy within 8 seconds to unlock each subsequent cast. Each cast fires needles in a line that deal magic damage, slow enemies, and apply Gwen’s Thousand Cuts bonus magic damage.

The first cast will fire one needle, the second will fire three, and the final cast will fire five, for a total of nine needles and nine applications of Thousand Cuts to enemies hit.”

Gwen will be playable on the PBE starting from today, and will hit the live game when League of Legends’ next big patch (11.8) drops in a couple weeks’ time.