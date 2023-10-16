League of Legends Heartsteel is the name of the now very real boy band consisting of six champions and a handful of real-world artists representing them, as Riot Games shows off the first artwork of the characters. The group’s first single is also on the way later this month.

After teasing a virtual League of Legends boy band Riot Games has actually gone and done it, as six League of Legends champions have been brought together to form Heartsteel, with the debut song ‘Paranoia’ set to be their first single.

Heartsteel consists of Ezreal on vocals, Kayn as a rapper and instrumentalist, Aphelios as an instrumentalist and songwriter, Yone as a producer, K’Sante as a vocalist, and Sett as a rapper. The group will represented by real-life artists BAEKHYUN, ØZI, Tobi Lou, and Cal Scruby.

The League of Legends boy band was teased last week, but here they are in all their virtual glory.

Heartsteel joins pop supergroup K/DA as another virtual band based on LoL characters, with this new group described as “a group of dynamic daredevils dedicated to unapologetic individuality and creative expression.”

If you can’t wait for the song Paranoia to drop, it’ll be on all major platforms starting Monday, October 23 at 8am PDT, 11am ET, 3pm BST.

“Riot’s virtual artists have been some of the most innovative and beloved music moments for our players,” Global Head of Music & Events at Riot Games Maria Egan says.

“The idea of an all-male band has long been speculated on by fans and we’re so excited to bring this fantasy to life. Heartsteel is a deep collaboration between all our talented in-house creative teams and some incredible new artists. The ethos of Heartsteel is a supergroup of musical soulmates greater than the sum of its parts – a philosophy that our community embodies every day through their dedication to our games.”

