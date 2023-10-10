There’s a lot going on in League of Legends patch 13.20. Jax has finally got his much-needed visual upgrade, K’Sante is getting a full kit rework, jungle is getting major changes to monster durability and Smite, and, finally, we’re getting some of the best skins to come to LoL in quite some time – including the highly anticipated Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah and Rakan from Wild Rift.

Where do I begin with League of Legends patch 13.20? This update is certainly one of the biggest we’ve seen in a while, targeting multiple parts of The Rift in an attempt to combat snowballing. While highlights include the Jax VGU and, of course, new skins, I’ll hone in on the jungle changes first, and then give you a rundown of the changes to the MOBA‘s Pride of Nazumah, K’Sante.

League of Legends patch 13.20 jungle changes

The headliner of this patch is the jungle, which lead gameplay designer Matt ‘Phroxzon’ Leung-Harrison describes as “an overpowered role.”

The main changes are to monster durability, which has increased across the board as a result of nerfs to Dragon Slayer and buffs to the Baron’s HP. However, Jungle items are now doing more damage to monsters, while other roles’ damage against them has been nerfed. This is in an attempt to stop other players poaching jungle camps.

Smite is also on the tail end of some changes that focus on taking the pressure off of winning that two HP Baron smite fight over the wall. If your cursor is not hovering over an allowed target, your Smite will now automatically redirect to the closest available target within a limited range, eliminating the need for exact precision and hopefully making things a little easier for newer players.

League of Legends K’Sante rework

Top lane is also getting some changes, too, but mainly if you’re a K’Sante main. “K’Sante has been suffering in average play due to needing to balance him around Pro since his launch,” Riot writes. “Once mastered, he leaves little room for reaction and his opponents will often find themselves dead while being stunned the whole time.”

As a result, Riot is slowing down several parts of his kit to ensure you’re not constantly getting stunned up and pummelled. To balance this out, his All Out ultimate and W (Path Maker) are getting some extra damage and improved stuns.

League of Legends patch 13.20 skins

In addition to the changes above, we’re getting Worlds Renekton, some of the new Coven skins, and Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah and Rakan this patch. Note that Coven Syndra has been delayed following some backlash over her in-game model and visual effects.

All of the new League of Legends Coven skins (except Syndra), as well as Worlds Renekton will be available from Wednesday, October 11 at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST.

But that’s not all: Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah and Rakan are also dropping this patch, but will not be available as a bundle as previously stated. Each skin is 1820 RP, but if you own the original Star Guardian skins, you can get the Redeemed version of the same champion for 45% off (1001 RP), and vice versa.

Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah and Rakan are only available until Sunday, December 31, and then they will be removed from the store.

The League of Legends tier list is going to see some major changes after all of this, that’s for sure. My bank balance is going to see some pretty big dents, too, because I’m a hopeless romantic at heart and can’t wait to play Redeemed Xayah and Rakan with my partner. What I can wait for, though, is the end of the month where I’ll see just how much I’ve spent on League of Legends – too much, is the answer.