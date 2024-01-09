The League of Legends 14.1 patch notes only change one champion

League of Legends Season 14 is finally here, and with it the LoL patch 14.1 release date. Amid the myriad changes to the jungle and item system, there’s only a single champion change in sight – and even then, it’s not a very big one.

As you’ve likely guessed, League of Legends‘ resident Picasso, Hwei, is the only champion that’s seeing adjustments this patch. Having debuted on the Rift last month, he’s struggled to make much headway against the MOBA‘s more meta midlaners – likely a result of his complexity.

In the official patch note post, global community manager Lilu ‘Riru’ Cabreros states that the buff is “primarily for the sake of Hwei’s teammates, who are on the receiving end of a fairly low win rate.” They do clarify, however, that the team thinks he’s “in a very good spot or maybe a little too powerful.”

As a result, Hwei’s base armor has been increased from 18 to 21, hopefully granting him a little more survivability in-lane. Additionally, he’s got an all-new quest with Jhin, which I’m already obsessed with. If both Jhin and Hwei are above level 12, and one kills the other using their ult, then Jhin gains 4.444 lethality, and Hwei gets an extra 3.33% magic penetration. I love it when we see some new lore-based rivalries in League of Legends, I really do.

The only other champion-related changes are for junglers, whose jungle pets will now do more damage. That damage, however, is capped for epic monsters like drakes and the Baron, while champion damage to non-epic monsters has decreased.

League of Legends 14.1 skins

There are a few skins and chromas dropping with League of Legends patch 14.1, including Prestige Dragonmancer Rakan, that I know for a fact I am going to grind far too hard for:

Skins

Prestige Dragonmancer Rakan

Dragonmancer Fiora

Dragonmancer Kassadin

Dragonmancer Rakan

Dragonmancer Vayne

Chromas

Dragonmancer Fiora

Dragonmancer Kassadin

Dragonmancer Rakan

Dragonmancer Vayne

Dragonwing Corki

Dragonblade Talon

Dragon Fist Lee Sin

Guqin Sona

Jade Dragon Wukong

LoL patch 14.1 release date

You can find the the LoL patch 14.1 release date and times below:

North America: January 10, 7am PST

Latin America 1: January 10, 9am CST

All other regions: January 10, 12am (midnight) local time.

In the meantime, though, ensure you’re up to speed with all of the other League of Legends Season 14 changes (there are a lot). If you’re looking beyond 14.1, though, then check out everything we know about Arcane Season 2, as well as the new event (and champion) that’ll be accompanying it. Oh, and there’s Smolder, of course.

