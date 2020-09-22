LoL Worlds 2020 drops, Pick’Em, watch rewards details are here

Guess what, League of Legends fans? The MOBA game’s Pick’Em event is back for Worlds 2020. The tournament – the biggest annual event in the League calendar – kicks off in just a few days’ time, and developer Riot Games has now unveiled the details and goodies you can expect from this year’s Pick’Em, as well as the LoL Worlds drops and watch rewards that’ll be on offer during the contest.

As detailed on the LoL Esports site, as of October 1 you’ll be able to head to the game’s Pick’Em page and fill out your entries for the group stage part of the challenge. Like previous years, the 2020 Pick’Em unlocks for each stage of the Worlds event as it progresses, and at each point you’ll “drag and drop your predictions in the order you think the individual groups will play out”.

When the Knockout stage arrives – that is, quarters through to finals – you’ll select which teams you think will win, right through to the ultimate victors. If you pick wisely, you’ll win points for each correct guess – and “the more points, the better the rewards”. Sweet.

Speaking of which, the goodies on offer for the Pick’Em event include some “lock-in” rewards, which you’ll get just for getting your picks in place for each stage on time. These are as follows: “Groups: 500 BE, Quarters: 500 BE + random Champ shard, Semis: 500 OE, Finals: Hextech Chest + Key” (BE and OE being blue and orange essence). If you make some accurate predictions about match winners, you’ll get summoner icons based on the number of points you racked up throughout the event.

If you manage to guess correctly for every single stage of the Worlds contest, Riot says, you can expect the following goodies as a “perfect pick prize”: a “cache containing all five Ultimate skins (DJ Sona, Spirit Guard Udyr, Pulsefire Ezreal, Elementalist Lux, and Gun Goddess Miss Fortune). Plus, “this year we are happy to announce an exciting new perfect pick prize – an exclusive Alienware Aurora Battlestation! You can play like the pros on a replica of the battlestations used at the 2020 World Championship!”, the post adds.

You can find all of the dates for when the Pick’Em stages go live on the blog post here.

LoL Worlds 2020 Drops

As for the LoL Worlds 2020 drops, “starting in Groups, watching a live game while logged into lolesports.com may net you a chance at some exclusive loot, codes, art, and more!” Riot explains. Drops are dependent on certain things happening during the Worlds, for example “anytime in each stage that a Pentakill happens”, “the first time in a stage where the Dragon Soul is taken”, “during the third Ace achieved in each stage”, and various other scenarios, so they’re not guaranteed.

However, if drops do happen, they can include things like the following (via Riot):

10-Year Commemorative Esports Capsules

Custom Branded Hextech Chests from our partners

Lolesports.com Minion Icons

Discount Codes from our partners

Exclusive Music content from our partners

Lolesports.com Ward Skins and Emotes

Worlds Tokens

Blue Essence

Each Drop will come with an exclusive piece of collectable art that

can be viewed on the rewards page anytime.

Drop art will be made available after Worlds for download in larger formats for those interested.

formats for those interested.

The above is subject to change, though, Riot says, and there are certain restrictions and criteria that you’ll need to keep in mind if you want to be eligible to scoop up some drops. You can read these in detail on the blog post.

You’ll know if you’ve received a drop because a notification will appear from the right-hand side of your screen. Click it, and you’ll find out what goodies you’ve got – but don’t worry if you miss it, because if you head to this page, you’ll be able to see it at any point.

“Some drops will have a rare chance to drop better loot to a small

subset of the audience," the studio adds. "If that happens, you'll know you got it because your drop card will be iridescent and your reward will be bigger!" Ooh, shiny. "If you miss a rare drop, keep watching for another chance! If you don't get the rare item, you still get a common reward."

LoL Worlds 2020 Watch rewards

As for the LoL Worlds 2020 watch rewards, the premise is simple: “get rewards based on the games you watch on lolesports.com and YouTube!” Rewards available via lolsesports.com relate to “missions” – “you’ll receive one watch mission about one day before play-ins begin. You must watch the Worlds broadcast on lolesports.com to complete the first mission” (live or VOD), the post says.

“You must watch the Worlds broadcast on lolesports.com to complete the first mission. After completion, you’ll immediately receive a second mission to watch five games and completing that will grant a third and final mission to watch ten games”. You’ll get an approximately week-long window after Worlds wraps to complete these missions, then on October 26, you’ll get a “unique” watch mission that you can only complete by watching the finals. This will grant you ten Worlds tokens if completed, while each mission completed along the way will grant 500 BE apiece.

For YouTube drops, on the other hand, “starting with the play-in stage on September 25, you can earn an in-game drop of legacy esports content by linking your Riot account with your YouTube account and watching Worlds,” the studio says. “Get more info and link your accounts here.” If you want to know more about the event, you know where to click.