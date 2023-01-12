LoL yet I do not fear the darkness mystery champion explained

If you’re looking for the answer to the League of Legends yet I do not fear the darkness mystery champion quote, you’re in the right place. Recently, Riot kicked off the 2023 season with a bunch of season missions for players to complete, mystery champions they had to play as, or with, in order to unlock rewards. You’re given a piece of lore in the description, and that’s it, figure out the rest.

One of the more difficult missions in the free PC game is simply named ‘Yet I do not fear the darkness’. Whether that’s a direct quote from a champion or merely a theme of one of their skins, it doesn’t say. There are many League of Legends champions that are themed around light – Lux, for instance, is the Lady of Luminosity, and strives to fight darkness wherever she goes, but is she the mystery champion we’re looking for?

Who is the League of Legends mystery champion?

An interesting discussion on this subreddit delves into who the mystery champion may be, with players even going as far as checking every single line of audio for someone who isn’t afraid of the dark. Nocturne seemed to be a frontrunner for a while; they thrive in the dark, with their ultimate ability drenching the entirety of Summoner’s Rift in blackness.

But alas, it wasn’t Nocturne. Or Lux, or even Taric, who talks about the dark a lot. As it turns out, the League of Legends I do not fear the darkness mystery champion is Yasuo. Specifically, it’s Yasuo’s Nightbringer skin that connects him to the riddle. The Ionian swordsman, notable for his command over the wind, and love of the flute, is transformed into an agent of the dark when the Nightbringer skin is equipped:

“Born from festering echoes at the dawn of creation, Yasuo is the hellish embodiment of chaos in the cosmos. Fated to clash against the Dawnbringer for all time, he awaits a day when his darkness will finally cleave away her light.”

Now you know who the League of Legends mystery champion is, make sure you, or someone on your team, locks in Yasuo and reap those rewards. If you’re looking to add the Nightbringer skin to your collection, it might be worth checking out just how much you’ve spent in League of Legends first. If you’re new to the MOBA game, we have a League of Legends beginners guide here.